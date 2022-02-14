Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,470 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $45,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $149.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

