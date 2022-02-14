Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Argus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

SILK opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,500. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.