Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIMP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Simply has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

