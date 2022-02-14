SingularityNET Price Hits $0.13 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $124.23 million and $9.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

