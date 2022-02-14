SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

