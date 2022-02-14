Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 978,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,352,607.31.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

