Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skeena Resources.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock remained flat at $$10.38 during trading hours on Monday. 31,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.60.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.