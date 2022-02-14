Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.70.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $133.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,593 shares of company stock worth $12,257,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

