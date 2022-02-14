SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. 2,748,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. SLM has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

