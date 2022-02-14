Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

