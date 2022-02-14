Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.80. 5,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

