Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

SNA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 247,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,858. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $187.05 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.04.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Snap-on by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

