SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.