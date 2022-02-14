SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.