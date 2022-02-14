Societe Generale Downgrades ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) to Sell

Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,806.25.

RKWBF opened at $360.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.93. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

