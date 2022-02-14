Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($41.38) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.68) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GLE opened at €35.97 ($41.34) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.94. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($48.14) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($60.07).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

