Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

