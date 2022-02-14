Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SLDB stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

