SOTA Finance Price Tops $0.0057 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $226,528.90 and $236.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00104378 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

