Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

