SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Shares of XITK stock opened at $162.10 on Monday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $145.82 and a 52-week high of $265.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.64.

