SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $34.75. 45,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

