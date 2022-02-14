SPINDLE Reaches Market Cap of $577,935.15 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $577,935.15 and $5,739.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,653.62 or 0.99748404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00243761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00161031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00295398 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

