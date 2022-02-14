Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Cap of $61.85 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Splintershards has a market cap of $61.85 million and $1.09 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003789 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008304 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

