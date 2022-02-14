Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.
Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
SFM opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.26.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.