Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.