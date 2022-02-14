Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Star Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Star Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

