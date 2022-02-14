Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

