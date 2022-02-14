Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $5.31 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.31 billion and approximately $267.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00190919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.35 or 0.06895533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,201 coins and its circulating supply is 24,900,875,485 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

