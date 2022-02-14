Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.