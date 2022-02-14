Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.
Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
