Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares National Muni Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,108 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 516 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,695. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.30 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.