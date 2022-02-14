StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,403. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

