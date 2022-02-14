StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 10,878 shares of company stock worth $177,986 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.