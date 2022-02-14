StockNews.com Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

