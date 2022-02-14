StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

