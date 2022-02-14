StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acme United alerts:

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.