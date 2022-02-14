StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,807. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

