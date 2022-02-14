StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leju by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.