StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.
Leju Company Profile
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
