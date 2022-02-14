StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,824. The company has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
