StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MRLN remained flat at $$23.49 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

