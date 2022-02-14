StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 173,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

