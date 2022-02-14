StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 173,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,365. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
