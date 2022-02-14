StockNews.com Lowers Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

ARGO opened at $41.18 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

