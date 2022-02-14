StockNews.com Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 556,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,782. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

