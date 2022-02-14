Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 127.7% in January

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EDF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

