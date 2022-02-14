Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head to Head Contrast

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stoneridge and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.60 -$7.95 million $0.47 30.68 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoneridge.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 1.74% -1.92% -0.91% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stoneridge currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.07%. AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 377.74%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Summary

Stoneridge beats AEye on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

