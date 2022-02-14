STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.81 Million

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $194.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.34 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $752.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $820.46 million, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

STOR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

