Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $99,675,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

