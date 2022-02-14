Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 132,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,462,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

