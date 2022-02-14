SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.55. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,148. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.
