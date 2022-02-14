Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.25 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.