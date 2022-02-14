Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

