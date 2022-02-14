Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.